Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,052 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AOR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. 316,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,184. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

