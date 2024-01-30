FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.71. 2,200,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,443. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $184.39 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

