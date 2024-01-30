Fiverr International’s (FVRR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.32% from the company’s previous close.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of FVRR traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -466.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

