Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 607,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,574. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

