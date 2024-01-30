Upwork’s (UPWK) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 420,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Upwork by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $19,082,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

