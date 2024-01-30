Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 98,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

