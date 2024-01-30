Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Flowserve comprises about 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Flowserve worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,802,000 after acquiring an additional 147,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 499,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,346. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

