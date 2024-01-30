Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 5,129 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 3.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $400.99. 34,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.15 and its 200 day moving average is $379.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.57 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

