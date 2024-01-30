J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 785 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 12.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 298,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.6% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,314,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,775,887. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

