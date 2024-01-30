Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 93,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -615.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

