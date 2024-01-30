Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

