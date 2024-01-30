Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

