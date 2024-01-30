J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Target by 25.9% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 84,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 2,229.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 11.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

