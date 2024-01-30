J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.80. 819,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,794. The company has a market capitalization of $381.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $493.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

