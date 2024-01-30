Addison Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $313.62.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.