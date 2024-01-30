MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.43% of MSCI worth $173,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $570.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $541.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.95. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

