Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $11.90 on Tuesday, hitting $146.12. 5,716,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

