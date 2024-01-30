Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $16.11. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 461,118 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

