Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.44. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 5,372,661 shares changing hands.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $696.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

