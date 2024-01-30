Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $12.10. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 43,487 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $629.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $100,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,451.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Myles sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $100,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,451.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $1,114,492. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

