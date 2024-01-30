Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $33.64

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $34.91. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 683,980 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.