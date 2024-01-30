Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.48. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 680,018 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

