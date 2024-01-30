Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $190.93

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $190.93, but opened at $195.33. Tesla shares last traded at $193.90, with a volume of 19,726,697 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63. The stock has a market cap of $609.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 604,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $150,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,386 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.