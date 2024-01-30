Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 813,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
