Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up to $124.32

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.32, but opened at $127.00. Jabil shares last traded at $127.41, with a volume of 84,385 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

