Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 128091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Hello Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

