Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $326.76

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $326.76 and last traded at $326.59, with a volume of 95358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.66.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.04 and its 200 day moving average is $290.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 441,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,980,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

