iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.83

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.83 and last traded at $183.83, with a volume of 850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.06.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 238,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,504,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

