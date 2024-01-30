iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.83

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.83 and last traded at $183.83, with a volume of 850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.06.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.64.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.
