Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.77 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 8.4 %

PLOW traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 101.72%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

