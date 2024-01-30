Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Ginocchio purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 439.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,090. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,702.83% and a negative net margin of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

