Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.08

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 6350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $926.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $380,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.