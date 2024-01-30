Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.61

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.61 and last traded at $86.58, with a volume of 7991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,558 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,329,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

