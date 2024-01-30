HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.700-21.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 19.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.8 billion-$70.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.6 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.00.

NYSE HCA traded up $14.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.60. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 456.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 549.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

