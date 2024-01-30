Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 billion-$80.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.5 billion. Sysco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

SYY stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. 3,084,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7,204.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 195.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,566,000 after purchasing an additional 976,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

