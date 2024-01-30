Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 169,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,483. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATOS

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.