Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Grows By 15.5%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 435,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,398,650 shares in the company, valued at $360,770,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.