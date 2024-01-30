Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,130,790.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,746. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $18,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 189,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,886. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.