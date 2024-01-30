ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 90,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
