Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Expands By 17.5%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

ARBKL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 3,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,321. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 92.11%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.