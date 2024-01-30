Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Up 22.0% in January

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Astra Space during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Astra Space by 75.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 90,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,867. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

