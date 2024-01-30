Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.75. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.