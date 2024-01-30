Financial Counselors Inc. Has $59.87 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. 1,581,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,963,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

