Financial Counselors Inc. Has $40.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,380. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $244.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

