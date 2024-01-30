iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,113. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

