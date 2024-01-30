NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Lowell A. Seifter Sells 4,770 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NBT Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,225. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.77.
NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.
NBT Bancorp Company Profile
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.
