NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Lowell A. Seifter Sells 4,770 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,225. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBTB

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.