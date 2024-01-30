Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,876,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,705,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.