The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. 1,372,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,847. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

