Insider Buying: Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Insider Buys 17,080 Shares of Stock

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Dolan purchased 17,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,077.20 ($12,811.09).

Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Performance

BVT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55.50 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.54. The company has a market capitalization of £195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.57 and a beta of 0.17. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 47.80 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.50 ($0.77).

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7,142.86%.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.