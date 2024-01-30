The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 181.1% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 348,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,343. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $369.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

