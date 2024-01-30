Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 8.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 498,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,063. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

